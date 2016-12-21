MIL OSI –
Source: New Zealand Treasury – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Submissions on the Overseas Investment Amendment Regulations (No 2) 2016
Page updated 21 Dec 2016
The Treasury has released a summary of the submissions received during consultation on the Overseas Investment Amendment Regulations (No 2) 2016: Targeted Exemptions to the Overseas Investment Act 2005.
See Overseas Investment Amendment Regulations (No 2) 2016: Targeted Exemptions to the Overseas Investment Act 2005.
