Submissions on the Overseas Investment Amendment Regulations (No 2) 2016

The Treasury has released a summary of the submissions received during consultation on the Overseas Investment Amendment Regulations (No 2) 2016: Targeted Exemptions to the Overseas Investment Act 2005.

See Overseas Investment Amendment Regulations (No 2) 2016: Targeted Exemptions to the Overseas Investment Act 2005.

