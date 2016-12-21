MIL OSI –
Headline: Stockholm Convention Persistent Organic Pollutants and Rotterdam Convention Chemicals
Background:
Two of the United Nations agreements that New
Zealand is a party to are: the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs), and the Rotterdam Convention on the Prior Informed Consent Procedure for Certain Hazardous Chemicals and Pesticides in International Trade (Rotterdam Convention).
Parties to both conventions meet every two years
and may decide to add new chemicals to those subject to the conventions.
Several chemicals recently added to both
conventions had not yet been included in New Zealand’s domestic law. To ensure
we comply with our international obligations, amendments were required to the
relevant New Zealand laws.
Updating New Zealand’s Implementation of the Stockholm
and Rotterdam Conventions:
In September 2016, the EPA with the Ministry for
the Environment and Ministry for Primary Industries, undertook public
consultation on proposals to add new persistent organic pollutants (POPs) to
Schedule 2A of the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act (HSNO Act) 1996
and to Schedule 1 of the Imports and Exports (Restrictions) ProhibitionOrder (No 2) 2004 (I&E Order), and to add new Rotterdam chemicals to
Schedule 2 of the I&E Order.
Read the consultation document here.
In addition, in December 2016 the EPA updated the
Hazardous Substances (Storage and Disposal of Persistent Organic Pollutants)
Notice 2004 to allow for the disposal of PCBs to be managed in a similar way to
other POPs.
The updated Gazette Notice includes requirements for:
-
the storage of PCBs
-
notification by collectors of PCBs to the EPA,
and
-
specific controls to be met in relation to
packaging, emergency management, and identification duties.
NOTE: in
January 2017 the EPA will publish Safe Management of PCB’s: Code of Practice, a guide for PCB collectors of PCBs. This
will be an update to the previous Ministry of Health code of practice.
The export of
any POPs, including PCBs, as wastes is subject to a permit from the EPA under the
I&E Order and must be done in accordance with the requirements of the Basel
Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and
their Disposal.
Further information on the Stockholm Convention on POPs
and a summary of the historical use of POPs in New Zealand, is available on the
Ministry
for the Environment website
– –
