Headline: Stockholm Convention Persistent Organic Pollutants and Rotterdam Convention Chemicals

Backgrou​nd:

Two of the United Nations agreements that New

Zealand is a party to are: the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs), and the Rotterdam Convention on the Prior Informed Consent Procedure for Certain Hazardous Chemicals and Pesticides in International Trade (Rotterdam Convention).

Parties to both conventions meet every two years

and may decide to add new chemicals to those subject to the conventions.

Several chemicals recently added to both

conventions had not yet been included in New Zealand’s domestic law. To ensure

we comply with our international obligations, amendments ​were required to the

relevant New Zealand laws.

Updating New Zealand’s Implementation of the Stockholm

and Rotterdam Conventions:

In September 2016, the EPA with the Ministry for

the Environment and Ministry for Primary Industries, undertook public

consultation on proposals to add new persistent organic pollutants (POPs) to

Schedule 2A of the Ha​zardous Substances and New Organisms Act (HSNO Act) 1996

and to Schedule 1 of the Imports and Exports (Restrictions) ProhibitionOrder (No 2) 2004 (I&E Order), and to add new Rotterdam chemicals to

Schedule 2 of the I&E Order.

Read the consultation document here.

In addition, in December 2016 the EPA updated the

Hazardous Substances (Storage and Disposal of Persistent Organic Pollutants)

Notice 2004 to allow for the disposal of PCBs to be managed in a similar way to

other POPs.

The updated Gazette Notice includes requirements for:

the storage of PCBs

notification by collectors of PCBs to the EPA,

and

specific controls to be met in relation to

packaging, emergency management, and identification duties.

NOTE: in

January 2017 the EPA will publish Safe Management of PCB’s: Code of Practice, a guide for PCB collectors of PCBs. This

will be an update to the previous Ministry of Health code of practice.

The export of

any POPs, including PCBs, as wastes is subject to a permit from the EPA under the

I&E Order and must be done in accordance with the requirements of the Basel

Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and

their Disposal.

Further information on the Stockholm Convention on POPs

and a summary of the historical use of POPs in New Zealand, is available on the

Ministry

for the Environment website



​​​​​

