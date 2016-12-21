Service for members during the NZNO Christmas/new year period > New Zealand Nurses Organisation > Media Releases

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Nurses Organisation – Release/Statement

Service for members during the NZNO Christmas/new year period

For urgent assistance

Call the member support centre on 0800 28 38 48, then press 1 and leave a message.

Your call will be returned to establish the nature of the support you need.

There will be no service for the period 24 December to 3 January but messages will be responded to soon after.

From 4 January, there will be some staff on call and available to support you for urgent matters.

Your call will be returned by one of the on call staff members.

For non-urgent, pay or membership subscription issues

Call the member support centre on 0800 28 38 48, then press 2 and leave a message.

Staff will clear non-urgent messages during the holiday period, however depending on the nature of your enquiry a response may not be provided until our offices re-open.

How to determine whether an enquiry is urgent or not

A matter is urgent;

IF the incident is regarding serious misconduct or patient harm and/or involves: Police, Coroner, Nursing Council, Midwifery Council, Health and Disability commissioner, witness in court; and

the meeting/action required is before NZNO offices re-open on Monday 16 January 2017; and

the member or their delegate cannot delay the requested meeting/action required until after NZNO offices re-open

OR

if the matter is regarding an unavoidable situation that could affect the member’s practice or safety e.g. ongoing boundaries issue, unsafe work situation or unsafe employer instruction.

