Headline: Rugby superstars team up with ACC to support next generation of players – at Bayleys National Rugby 7s in Rotorua

ACC is teaming up with All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder and Olympic Silver medallist and Women’s 7 Captain Sarah Goss to promote staying injury free at the 2017 Bayleys National 7’s.

These two superstars of the game will be showcasing ACC SportSmart and RugbySmart to the next generation of players.

ACC Sports Injury Prevention Manager Isaac Carlson said, Sarah and Nehe are fantastic role models; they are helping us to encourage people to prepare well before they play and learning the skills they need to reduce injuries in sport.

Over the weekend, ACC will be running skills and drills sessions, providing advice on warm up, preparation and how to recognise concussion.

“ACC SportSmart and Rugby Smart are evidence based programmes that help players reach their potential and stay injury free over a lifetime of sport.”

Everyone involved in sport from players, coaches and parents will have the opportunity to find out how players can improve their performance and reduce injuries.

“ACC has been working with New Zealand Rugby and several other national sporting codes to reduce injuries in sport, keeping players on the field and off the side lines.”

ACC is tackling the issue of sporting injuries head on. Each year over 400,000 people injure themselves participating in sport and recreational activities in New Zealand at a cost of over half a billion dollars.

“However, with some preparation and the support of organisations like New Zealand Rugby, ACC believes we can bring these figures down, while also encouraging a lifetime of enjoying sport.”

