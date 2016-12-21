MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Economic Development – Release/Statement

Headline: Returning unwanted Christmas presents – what are your rights?

Despite our best efforts to find the perfect gift, it pays to know a retailer’s return policies and whether you can ask for an exchange card when Christmas shopping, says Consumer Protection.

“As we all crowd the shops seeking the perfect gift for our loved ones, it’s a good habit to check the retailer’s return policy and whether they offer an exchange card. This is just in case you don’t get the gift exactly right,” says MBIE Consumer Protection Manager Mark Hollingsworth.

“If you simply change your mind about a purchase or the recipient doesn’t want the gift, the retailer is under no legal obligation to provide a refund or exchange. The retailer also doesn’t have to return or swap the product if you can’t prove you bought it from the business.

“That being said, some retailers may let you return products for a cash refund, an exchange or credit note. What each store does will be subject to store policy, such as the product not being damaged and proof of purchase being available. So make sure you do your homework on how the store would handle an unwanted gift before you buy a product.

“Of course, it’s a different story if the product is faulty or was described incorrectly, as the retailer would then have to meet their obligations under the Consumer Guarantees Act as well as the Fair Trading Act,” Mr Hollingsworth says.

Learn more about returns and refunds on the Consumer Protection website.

