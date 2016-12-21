MIL OSI – Source: Hutt City

Headline: Pomare-Wingate Overbridge closed during quiet Christmas/New Year period

During this time a diversion along Cambridge Terrace, down Daysh Street and along High Street will be in place. A few years ago we started a progressive strengthening programme to bridges in the city. We are currently completing this strengthening on three bridges:

Pomare-Wingate Overbridge

Wainui Road Bridge

Seaview Road Bridge

The works happening on these bridges is to improve the earthquake resistance of the Seaview and Wainui Road Bridges by adding new linkage systems at deck joint locations. This work is part of our regular strengthening programme and is not related to the recent Kaikoura earthquake.

We have agreed with our contractor late December/early January is the best time to do the work on the Pomare-Wingate Overbridge because it is considered a quiet period for traffic volumes, particularly commercial vehicles. Less traffic also means a safer working environment for our contractor.

It is important the bridge is closed, as just putting traffic management in place would mean the work would take much longer to complete.

When the work is complete the bridge will be open to traffic as normal.

