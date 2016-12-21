MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Order accelerates Kaikōura’s coastal road and rail rebuild

Simon Bridges | Transport

An Order in Council will accelerate the reinstatement of State Highway 1 north of Kaikōura, says Transport Minister Simon Bridges.

The Governor-General signed the Order into force yesterday, ensuring work to restore the coastal road and rail route can progress in a timely fashion.

“We’re focused on reconnecting the communities of Kaikōura and the region as quickly as possible. The progress already being made can be accelerated further by recognising this as an emergency situation, and by cutting through red tape,” Mr Bridges says.

