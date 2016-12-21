MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: New approach by DHBs & PHOs delivers more integrated care

Jonathan Coleman | Health

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says DHBs and PHOs are working closely together to deliver system wide improvements and better health services for New Zealanders.

“All DHBs and PHOs now have improvement plans to help keep patients out of hospital, improve patients’ experience, and utilise prevention and early detection to avoid unnecessary or early deaths,” says Dr Coleman.

“Earlier this year I announced new system wide measures to move primary and secondary care performance measurements to an outcomes approach.

…

read more

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.