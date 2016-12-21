MIL OSI – Source: Ministry for the Environment – Release/Statement

Headline: National Policy Statement on Urban Development Capacity Symposium

The Ministry for the Environment and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment hosted a symposium to launch the implementation programme for the National Policy Statement on Urban Development Capacity (NPS-UDC). It was held in Auckland on 28 and 29 November 2016 and local authorities were invited.

The symposium discussed the requirements of the NPS-UDC and the challenges that implementing these requirements may pose for local authorities.

Speakers at the symposium included:

Environment Court Judges Newhook, Kirkpatrick and Hassan

members from Auckland and Christchurch independent hearings panels

local authorities

developers

economists and other technical experts.

Key issues discussed were:

the infrastructure funding implications of complying with the NPS-UDC

the timeframes to complete housing and business development capacity assessments and expectations around monitoring market indicators for medium growth local authorities in particular, implementation was seen as a challenge — government assistance (data and guidance) is essential.

See the symposium programme [PDF, 114 KB]

Presentations

The gazetted NPS-UDC [PDF, 741 KB], Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and Ministry for the Environment

Keynote on plans that enable development [PDF, 3.1 MB], Environment Court Judges David Kirkpatrick and John Hassan

Monitoring market indicators [PDF, 1 MB], Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and Ministry for the Environment

Housing and business development capacity assessments, [PDF, 2.99 MB] Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and Ministry for the Environment

Future development strategies [PDF, 818 KB], Auckland Council

The future proof growth strategy and the NPS-UC [PDF, 860 KB], Ken Tremaine Consulting

Future development strategies [PDF, 152 KB], Sapere Research Group

Panel on coordination realities [PDF, 565 KB], Greater Christchurch

Panel on consenting that facilitates development [PDF, 520 KB]

Find out more

Find out more about the NPS-UDC on our website

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.