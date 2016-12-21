Methamphetamine supply disrupted in Manawatu – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Six people have appeared in Palmerston North District Court today on drug supply and firearm charges following the execution of search warrants.

Police have acted on evidence that a prisoner at Manawatu Prison has been arranging for the sale and distribution of methamphetamine.

Police believe this was conducted in conjunction with associates in the community.

“Methamphetamine is a harmful drug that is damaging our communities. This investigation further demonstrates that Police is committed to disrupting the supply of this drug,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison.

“As well as holding people to account, Police will ensure that those who are reliant on methamphetamine are referred to the relevant agencies to ensure they get the support they need to address their use.

“These arrests should reassure the community that preventing methamphetamine supply is a high priority for Police. Our actions today show that when it comes to investigating the selling of this drug, nowhere and no-one is off limits to the Police,” says Mr Harrison.

