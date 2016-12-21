MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Mark Morgan wanted to arrest in Bay of Plenty – rnzngin Fifth Estate
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Mark Morgan wanted to arrest in Bay of Plenty
Wednesday, 21 December 2016 – 2:28pm
Bay of Plenty Police are looking to locate Mark Tane Morgan.
He has warrants to arrest in relation to:
• Supplying Methamphetamine
• Conspiring to supply methamphetamine
• Participating in an organised criminal group
Morgan is considered dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Morgan should call their nearest Police Station or 111. Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre
—
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.