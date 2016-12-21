MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Economic Development – Release/Statement

Headline: Job advertisements grew in November – MBIE Jobs Online Report

The number of online job advertisements grew by 0.9 per cent in November 2016 and by 12.2 per cent over the year to November, according to the latest Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Jobs Online report.

Job advertisements rose in six out of eight industry groups over the month. The biggest increases were in construction and engineering (up 2.2 per cent) and healthcare and medical (up 1.2 per cent). The only fall was in the information technology (down 0.6 per cent) industry.

MBIE’s Labour Market Trends Manager David Paterson says the occupation groups with the largest monthly increases were labourers (up 2.1 per cent), machinery operators and drivers (up 1.9 per cent), and community and personal services (up 1.6 per cent). Job advertisements rose in all skill levels, with strong growth in unskilled jobs (up 2.3 per cent) followed by low skilled jobs (up 1.4 per cent).

“The year is ending on a strong note, with growing job advertisements reflecting overall business optimism,” says Mr Paterson.

