Freedom camping in Whangarei District

​As the holidays arrive, so will hundreds, if not thousands of visitors, and a large number of them will be in campervans of various sorts. Whangarei District supports sustainable freedom camping activities and Whangarei is a Motorhome Friendly District.

Freedom camping is generally used to describe overnight camping activities in public places that are not paid campgrounds, and do not provide specific camping related facilities.

Here are a few of the guidelines we have in place for our motorhome/campervan visitors.

Are you?

If you are camping in a tent or sleeping in your car then you are not able to freedom camp in Whangarei District.

A list of registered campgrounds can be found on our website.

Are you?

If you are NOT self-contained but are travelling in a mobile home or with a caravan then you can camp for up to three nights in our public places, except for the locations below.

A list of our coastal public toilets that are open 24/7 is provided on our website.

Are you?

If you are self-contained, you can stay overnight in all of our public places except for the locations listed below.

Our District is blessed with an outstanding coastline and natural features that attract visitors year round, but especially over summer.

We ask that you are considerate of other campers, day visitors and locals who want to access these beautiful locations and move on within three days so that others can also enjoy these sites.