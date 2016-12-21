MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: First recipients of Prime Minister’s Scholarship for Latin America announced

Paul Goldsmith | Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment

Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith has today named the first students to receive a Prime Minister’s Scholarship for Latin America (PMSLA).

Thirty seven top students from across New Zealand have been chosen for the first round of 2016/17 scholarships, with a total value of $250,000.

“The new scholarships aim to introduce more young New Zealanders to Latin American countries and cultures, as well as build connections that will benefit New Zealand into the future.

