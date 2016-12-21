MIL OSI –

Headline: Embassy closure

The New Zealand Embassy Paris is closed from Friday 23 December 2016 (afternoon) and re-opens at 9am on Wednesday 4 January 2017.

For urgent (lost/stolen) passport enquiries: contact the NZ Passports Office in London to obtain a replacement passport. Tel: +44 20 7968 2730.

For urgent visa enquiries (for travel to NZ), call the Immigration Contact Centre in Auckland. Tel: +64 9 914 4100 (open 24 hours).

For all other emergencies involving New Zealand citizens in France (e.g. hospitalisation/death), refer to Safetravel (external link) (“when things go wrong”) or call +33 (0)1 4501 4343 and follow the instructions to speak to an Embassy duty officer.

Ngā mihi o te wā me te tau hōu – Season’s greetings!

