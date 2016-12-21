MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Child hit by car in Whangarei – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Child hit by car in Whangarei

A boy is in a critical condition in Whangarei Hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Otaika Road this afternoon.

It happened outside the shops just before 12.40pm, and the road was closed for a time.

Police have spoken with the driver of the vehicle who is assisting us with our inquiries.

CCTV footage will be utilised as part of the ongoing Police Serious Crash Unit investigation.

Anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to Police is encouraged to make contact with Whangarei Police Station.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre