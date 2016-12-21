Body found on Muriwai Beach – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Source: New Zealand Police

Headline: Body found on Muriwai Beach

A member of the public called police this afternoon after discovering a body washed up on Muriwai Beach, north-west of Auckland.

No formal identification has taken place however we believe it is the body of a 24-year-old man who went missing on Saturday while swimming at Piha Beach.

We are currently in the process of recovering the body.

Formal identification and a post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

Shelley Nahr/NZ Police