Body found on Muriwai Beach – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Body found on Muriwai Beach

Wednesday, 21 December 2016 – 4:00pm

A member of the public called police this afternoon after discovering a body washed up on Muriwai Beach, north-west of Auckland.

No formal identification has taken place however we believe it is the body of a 24-year-old man who went missing on Saturday while swimming at Piha Beach.

We are currently in the process of recovering the body.

Formal identification and a post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

