Headline: Apartment & townhouse law to be strengthened

Nick Smith | Building and Construction

The Government is proposing reforms to better protect people buying and owning property under the Unit Titles Act, Building and Construction Minister Dr Nick Smith says.

“We need better property laws to support the change in our cities, where more people are living and investing in townhouses and apartments. The number of households in unit titles is already 145,000, with a value of more than $50 billion. This number is expected to double by 2040.

