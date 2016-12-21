MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement

Headline: Annual migration and travel at record highs

International Travel and Migration: November 2016 – Media Release



New Zealand’s unadjusted annual net gain (more arrivals than departures) of migrants was 70,400 in the November 2016 year, Statistics New Zealand said today. This slightly surpasses the previous annual record of 70,300 set in the October 2016 year.

“The annual net gain in migration came from an increase in migrant arrivals combined with a decrease in departures,” population statistics manager Jo-Anne Skinner said. “People arriving on work visas made up a third of all arrivals.”

Migrant arrivals numbered 126,700 in the November 2016 year, a new annual record. Visa types contributing the most were:

work visas (41,200, 33 percent of all arrivals)

New Zealand and Australian citizens (37,500, 30 percent of all arrivals)

student visas (24,600, 19 percent of all arrivals)

residence visas (16,500, 13 percent of all arrivals).

Migrant departures were 56,300 in the November 2016 year.

Visitor arrivals set new record

Visitor arrivals numbered 333,600 in November 2016, setting a new November record. The latest month’s figure was up 11 percent from November 2015.

In the November 2016 year visitor arrivals hit a record 3.45 million, up 12 percent from November 2015.

New Zealanders depart on highest-ever number of overseas trips

New Zealand residents set a new annual record of 2.58 million overseas trips in the November 2016 year, up 8 percent from the November 2015 year.

In November 2016, New Zealand residents made a record 208,400 trips overseas, up 14 percent from November 2015.

Ends

For media enquiries contact: Hendrikje Buss, 021 531 755, info@stats.govt.nz



Authorized by Liz MacPherson, Government Statistician, 21 December 2016

Note about International Visitor Arrivals report: Due to ongoing technical difficulties resulting from the recent North Canterbury earthquakes the International Visitor Arrivals report will not be released this month. We intend to resume this report in the new year, including the reports for October and November 2016.

Note about New Zealand port data: Data relating to arrivals and departures from New Zealand ports will be available on Infoshare on 23 December 2016, as usual.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.