Waverley house fire – UPDATE

Police investigations into a fire at a property on Okahutiria Road, Waverly, Taranaki yesterday are ongoing.

Earlier reports that a body was discovered at the property were incorrect. Investigations today did uncover some bones which were initially thought to be human remains but they have now been confirmed as the remains of an animal.

Police are continuing their investigations to locate the owner of the property.

Tomorrow an intensive forensic search will be undertaken at the property and there will also be a search completed in the bush area surrounding the property where the fire happened.

No further information is available at this time.

