Traffic delays following crash on Southwestern Motorway – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Traffic delays following crash on Southwestern Motorway

Motorists are asked to avoid the southbound lanes on SH20, the Southwestern Motorway, in the area of Portage Road due to an earlier crash.

A truck has roleld and a large amount of gravel, which the truck was transporting, is now on the road.

Motorists travelling south on SH20 should look to use SH1 as an alternative route.

The crash occurred near the Portage Road overbridge at around 4.20pm this afternoon.

Emergency services are at the scene and traffic management contractors will be working to clear the road and get traffic moving again as soon as possible.

