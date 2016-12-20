MIL OSI – Source: ACT Party – Release/Statement

Headline: Seymour congratulates new Cabinet | ACT New Zealand

ACT Leader David Seymour has congratulated the new Cabinet following the official swearing-in ceremony.

“Just as ACT maintained a productive relationship with the John Key-led Government, I expect to work well with Bill English’s Cabinet.

“ACT’s role over the coming year, and after the next election, is to be both a stabilising force and an ambitious voice for improving policy in New Zealand. We will force debate and progress on issues of raising the age of superannuation, cutting tax, and increasing housing supply.

“In the meantime, my sponsorship of the End of Life Choice Bill prevents me from taking a Ministerial position as some of my colleagues have. It’s important that those who may require choices at the end of their life have someone representing their needs in Parliament. The End of Life Choice Bill’s selection from the Parliamentary ballot remains the only realistic option for reforming the law on assisted dying.”

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.