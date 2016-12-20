MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet – Release/Statement

Headline: Public notice: Waimakariri Residential Red Zone Recovery Plan – approved

The Waimakariri Residential Red Zone Recovery Plan has been approved by Hon Gerry Brownlee, the Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration (the Minister) and came into effect on 15 December 2016.

The Waimakariri District Council was directed to develop a draft Waimakariri Residential Red Zone Recovery Plan in September 2015 by the Minister under sections 16 and 19 of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Act 2011.

Following receipt of the Draft Waimakariri Residential Red Zone Recovery Plan from Waimakariri District Council on 1 August 2016 the Minister publicly notified the Draft Recovery Plan and invited written comments.

The Minister considered the written comments, relevant information and advice, the requirements of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Act, and amendments to the Draft Recovery Plan in making his decision to approve the Recovery Plan under section 21(2) of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Act 2011.

The Waimakariri Residential Red Zone Recovery Plan has been publicly notified in The Press.

Date published: 17 December 2016, The Press

Pursuant to section 21(4)(b) of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Act 2011 (continued pursuant to Clause 4 of Schedule 1 of the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act 2016), the Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration gives the following notice:

The Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration has approved the Waimakariri Residential Red Zone Recovery Plan under section 21(2) of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Act 2011, following amendments to the Draft Waimakariri Residential Red Zone Recovery Plan.

The Waimakariri Residential Red Zone Recovery Plan sets out the agreed long-term land uses for residential red zone land in Kaiapoi, Kairaki and The Pines Beach to facilitate recovery from the impacts of the Canterbury earthquakes. This Recovery Plan marks an important milestone in the recovery and regeneration of the Waimakariri district and greater Christchurch.

In summary, the agreed land uses are:

Greenspace – allowing for various uses including sports fields, parks, a heritage and mahinga kai area, managing land as part of the existing Tuatara Coastal Park, a memorial garden, BMX track and/or a dog park;

Mixed use business – allowing for commercial and/or retail activities;

Rural – excluding intensive farming; and

Private lease – allowing for non-permanent/flood tolerant activities, for example: caravans, boat storage, tennis courts and/or car parking.

The Waimakariri Residential Red Zone Recovery Plan is issued and came into effect on 15 December 2016.

The Waimakariri Residential Red Zone Recovery Plan is available on the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet’s website at www.dpmc.govt.nz/future-use.

Reference copies of the Waimakariri Residential Red Zone Recovery Plan will be available at the office of the Greater Christchurch Group, the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet at Level 4, HSBC Tower, 62 Worcester Boulevard, Christchurch, and at the offices, main service centres and libraries of the Waimakariri District Council, Christchurch City Council and Selwyn District Council from Tuesday 20 December 2016.

Hon Gerry Brownlee

Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration

