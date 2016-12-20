Police making inquiries following sudden and unexplained death of 5-month-old baby – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Police making inquiries following sudden and unexplained death of 5-month-old baby

Police were called to a rural property near Waiuku this afternoon following the sudden and unexplained death of a five month old baby.

The parents of the baby are speaking with Police and assisting with inquiries.

While inquiries are ongoing Police have no further information to share.

