MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Organised Crime Squad targets Headhunters in Bay of Plenty – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Organised Crime Squad targets Headhunters in Bay of Plenty

Police across the Bay of Plenty have today executed a number of search warrants in the conclusion of a year long investigation targeting the Head Hunters motorcycle gang.

Search warrants have today been executed in Tauranga and Opotiki, and 4 people have been arrested. They will face a range of serious charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act in relation to dealing in the Class A controlled drug, methamphetamine, and charges in relation to commercial cannabis cultivation. Police cannot rule out further arrests being made in relation to this investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson of the Bay of Plenty Police says that this investigation has targeted a small group involved in dealing in significant amounts of methamphetamine in the Bay of Plenty. All those in the group are either patched members of the Head Hunters or are associated to that gang.

As part of the ongoing investigation Police have seized $506,000 worth of methamphetamine, four firearms, including a loaded pistol, and located a house which had been converted into a cannabis growing operation. They have also recovered $128,000 dollars in cash.

“Make no mistake, methamphetamine is a scourge, and peddling this misery is all about organised crime and making money. The damage that this drug does to our communities is immense, and operations like this one targeting those who would seek to make money from the addictions and misfortunes of others sends a clear signal that crime, in the end, does not pay” said Detective Senior Sergeant Wilson.

If you, or someone you know needs help with an addiction to methamphetamine, help is available for you call: Alcohol Drug Helpline 0800 787797 or visit: methhelp.org.nz

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre