Headline: Mortality 2014 data tables

These tables contain provisional information on the underlying causes of all deaths registered in New Zealand in 2014. A ‘Quick facts’ section also includes information on rates of death by ethnicity and selected causes of mortality.

Most information is broken down by age, sex, ethnicity, district health board and statistical classification chapters, subgroups and three character codes. Information for deaths from external causes has been aggregated. Further detail will be provided when the final data for 2014 is released in 2017.

These tables form part of the Mortality and Demographic Data annual series.

This data is sourced from the Mortality Collection.

Key mortality statistics – 2014

Total Male Female Number of deaths, 2014 Māori 3,212 1,716 1,496 Non-Māori 27,956 13,993 13,963 Total 31,168 15,709 15,459

Total Male Female Mortality rates, 2014 Māori 629.7 730.2 544.8 Non-Māori 358.3 421.4 303.1 Total 383.2 449.9 342.9

Note: rates per 100,000 population, age standardised to WHO World Standard Population

