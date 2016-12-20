MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Health – Release/Statement
Headline: Mortality 2014 data tables
These tables contain provisional information on the underlying causes of all deaths registered in New Zealand in 2014. A ‘Quick facts’ section also includes information on rates of death by ethnicity and selected causes of mortality.
Most information is broken down by age, sex, ethnicity, district health board and statistical classification chapters, subgroups and three character codes. Information for deaths from external causes has been aggregated. Further detail will be provided when the final data for 2014 is released in 2017.
These tables form part of the Mortality and Demographic Data annual series.
This data is sourced from the Mortality Collection.
Key mortality statistics – 2014
|Total
|Male
|Female
|Māori
|3,212
|1,716
|1,496
|Non-Māori
|27,956
|13,993
|13,963
|Total
|31,168
|15,709
|15,459
|Total
|Male
|Female
|Māori
|629.7
|730.2
|544.8
|Non-Māori
|358.3
|421.4
|303.1
|Total
|383.2
|449.9
|342.9
Note: rates per 100,000 population, age standardised to WHO World Standard Population
