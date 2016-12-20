MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Parliament – Release/Statement

Headline: Changes proposed to the care and protection of children

20 December 2016

The Social Services Committee is calling for public submissions on the Children, Young Persons, and Their Families (Oranga Tamariki) Legislation Bill.

Changes proposed in the bill include:

extending the youth justice jurisdiction to cover those under 18 years old (apart from those charged with certain serious or repeat offences, who would be dealt with in the adult courts)

imposing certain duties on the chief executive about improving outcomes for Māori, and requiring regular reporting about outcomes for Māori

strengthening children and young people’s participation in decisions that affect them

enabling young adults to live with their caregiver up to the age of 21, and to receive transition advice and assistance up to age 25

making family group conferences available for those who need support, but who are not in need of care and protection

improving agencies’ sharing of information about children or young people.

Alfred Ngaro, chairperson of the committee, said, “This bill seeks to make a wide variety of changes to the law. The changes aim to support the new operating model for the Ministry for Vulnerable Children, Oranga Tamariki.”

The bill is the second to be introduced in 2016 in response to recommendations in a report from the Government’s Expert Panel on Modernising Child, Youth and Family. If passed, the bill would amend the Children, Young Persons, and Their Families Act 1989, the Vulnerable Children Act 2104, and three other Acts.

Tell the Social Services Committee what you think

Send your submission on the bill by midnight on 15 February 2017.

Read a copy of the bill here.

Find more details about the bill here.

ENDS

For media enquiries contact:

Alfred Ngaro (Chairperson)

Social Services Committee

(04) 817 8396

OR

Pia Kelly (Clerk of Committee)

(04) 817 9046

pia.kelly@parliament.govt.nz

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.