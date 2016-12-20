MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement

Headline: 7 ways we stand up for women, every single day

Last week, our new PM Bill English announced his upcoming Cabinet, with Paula Bennett being appointed Minister for Women. Today, English said that he “doesn’t know what feminism means,” following on from Bennett’s earlier comments that she calls herself a feminist “some days”.

Well.

Not only do the Greens understand what feminism is, we work to stand up for the rights of women in Aotearoa and around the world. Every. Single. Day.

Here’s how:

The Green Party supports equal pay for equal value and want to see women paid more. “Women’s work” is traditionally underpaid, and we need our new Women’s Minister to recognise this. We work to end sexual and domestic violence, and to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence. We drove an inquiry into sexual violence funding, which prompted the Government to overhaul sexual violence support services. We want the Government to legislate so that families affected by domestic violence can get up to 10 days a year of domestic violence leave. We’re pushing ACC to put in place a better process for victims of sexual violence. We acknowledge that diversity makes us stronger and more balanced. We’re currently the only party with both a male and female co-leader. We have a policy that ensures that when we’re in Government, we’ll have a gender balanced Cabinet. Parenting is tough, and we want to make life easier for new parents – including mums. This includes introducing a wahakura welcome box to help every tamariki get the best start to life, stopping penalising single mums for not naming fathers on birth certificates, fighting for more paid parental leave, and implementing a plan to lift families out of poverty. Our wāhine toa MPs stand up for women’s rights abroad, too. In 2016, Marama Davidson joined the Women’s Peace Flotilla to Gaza to stand alongside the women of Gaza in peacefully protesting Israel’s decade long blockade of Gaza. We’re standing up for women’s health. Women are more likely to be diagnosed with mental health issues, and we want an inquiry into the mental health system to ensure everyone gets the help they need. We would help women access safe, legal abortions. We don’t joke around when it comes to serious issues affecting women. In 2015, our female MPs, along with Labour walked out of the House after John Key refused to apologise for his comments trivialising rape. We condemned Key’s abhorrent ponytail-pulling, and we won’t settle for a PM who thinks sexism is a funny joke.

—

